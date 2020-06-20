1744 Dayton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**



3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home with old world charm. Beautiful built-in buffet in the dining room, hardwood floors, lots of cupboard space in the kitchen, large master walk in closet, and an unfinished basement for extra storage are some great features of this home. Close to lots of restaurants and shops!



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Electric, & Gas



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/15/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.