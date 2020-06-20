All apartments in St. Paul
1744 Dayton Avenue

1744 Dayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1744 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 612-293-5809**

3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home with old world charm. Beautiful built-in buffet in the dining room, hardwood floors, lots of cupboard space in the kitchen, large master walk in closet, and an unfinished basement for extra storage are some great features of this home. Close to lots of restaurants and shops!

Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Electric, & Gas

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Dayton Avenue have any available units?
1744 Dayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Dayton Avenue have?
Some of 1744 Dayton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Dayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Dayton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Dayton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1744 Dayton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1744 Dayton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1744 Dayton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1744 Dayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Dayton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Dayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1744 Dayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Dayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1744 Dayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Dayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 Dayton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
