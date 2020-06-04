1727 Ivy Ave E

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and recently remodeled 3 bedroom,1 bathroom rambler. This property features a large living room, recently refinished hardwood floors, central air, an updated kitchen with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances, a huge unfinished basement for extra storage, a fenced in backyard, and a one car detached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/5OV-3kByitg



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.