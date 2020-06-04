All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1727 Ivy Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1727 Ivy Ave E
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

1727 Ivy Ave E

1727 East Ivy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Prosperity Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1727 East Ivy Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and recently remodeled 3 bedroom,1 bathroom rambler. This property features a large living room, recently refinished hardwood floors, central air, an updated kitchen with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances, a huge unfinished basement for extra storage, a fenced in backyard, and a one car detached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/5OV-3kByitg

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Ivy Ave E have any available units?
1727 Ivy Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Ivy Ave E have?
Some of 1727 Ivy Ave E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Ivy Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Ivy Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Ivy Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Ivy Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Ivy Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Ivy Ave E offers parking.
Does 1727 Ivy Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Ivy Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Ivy Ave E have a pool?
No, 1727 Ivy Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Ivy Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1727 Ivy Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Ivy Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Ivy Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law