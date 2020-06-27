Amenities

1725 Hague Ave W #2 Available 09/01/19 Merriam Park Condo for September 1, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, Parking, In Unit Laundry - Main floor condo in 4 unit building for September 1 in Merriam Park. Beautiful original woodwoork, antique light fixtures, and hardwood floors throughout. There's a large sunroom or office in the front of the condo surrounded by windows. This connects to the living room and formal dining room. Dining room has a built-in buffet in perfect condition. The bathroom has a tiled floor, pedestal sink, and a clawfoot tub. The bathroom is conveniently located next to the bedroom and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated and has all appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. The door off the kitchen leads to a small deck and parking in the back. There is one off-street parking space included. There are 2 large walk-in closets in this condo. One has a stackable washer/dryer. There is a storage unit included on the lower level as well.



Rent includes association dues, heat, water, trash, lawn & snow

Renter is responsible for gas & electric used within the condo

Cats are okay with a $50/month pet fee

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal & rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Dogs Allowed



