Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1725 Hague Ave W #2
Last updated July 25 2019

1725 Hague Ave W #2

1725 Hague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Hague Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

1725 Hague Ave W #2 Available 09/01/19 Merriam Park Condo for September 1, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, Parking, In Unit Laundry - Main floor condo in 4 unit building for September 1 in Merriam Park. Beautiful original woodwoork, antique light fixtures, and hardwood floors throughout. There's a large sunroom or office in the front of the condo surrounded by windows. This connects to the living room and formal dining room. Dining room has a built-in buffet in perfect condition. The bathroom has a tiled floor, pedestal sink, and a clawfoot tub. The bathroom is conveniently located next to the bedroom and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated and has all appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. The door off the kitchen leads to a small deck and parking in the back. There is one off-street parking space included. There are 2 large walk-in closets in this condo. One has a stackable washer/dryer. There is a storage unit included on the lower level as well.

Rent includes association dues, heat, water, trash, lawn & snow
Renter is responsible for gas & electric used within the condo
Cats are okay with a $50/month pet fee
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal & rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4251409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

