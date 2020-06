Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Nicely built and remodeled 4 bedroom single family house. The kitchen has been nicely update with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. You will like the spacious living room and open floor plan. It comes with a 2-car garage. Qualifications are 600+ credit score - Income must be greater than 3x the rent amount - Clean rental history - Clean background check.