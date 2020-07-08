1666 7th St East

Amenities

Available NOW!! November 1 Move in Special!! Large 4 bedroom 1 bath house in Dayton's Bluff area!! - Another listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!



**OWNER has authorized a November 1 or earlier move in special for this house. If a lease is completed and signed and deposit is paid by October 14th, the tenant will receive a new 40" inch flatscreen tv**



Available now!! When you enter the house from the alley, you walk immediately into the very large kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and the bathroom on the main living level along with a large living room. Each bedroom is large and has nice size closets.



Upstairs you have another bedroom and another large living room. Downstairs you have an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Behind the house you have 2 off street parking spots, including street parking in front of the house.



Security System available and optional for an additional small charge added to monthly rent.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly to cats and small dogs, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing! Do not miss out on this property.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



