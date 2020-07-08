All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1666 7th St East

1666 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1666 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW!! November 1 Move in Special!! Large 4 bedroom 1 bath house in Dayton's Bluff area!! - Another listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!

**OWNER has authorized a November 1 or earlier move in special for this house. If a lease is completed and signed and deposit is paid by October 14th, the tenant will receive a new 40" inch flatscreen tv**

Available now!! When you enter the house from the alley, you walk immediately into the very large kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms and the bathroom on the main living level along with a large living room. Each bedroom is large and has nice size closets.

Upstairs you have another bedroom and another large living room. Downstairs you have an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer. Behind the house you have 2 off street parking spots, including street parking in front of the house.

Security System available and optional for an additional small charge added to monthly rent.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly to cats and small dogs, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing! Do not miss out on this property.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5173069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 7th St East have any available units?
1666 7th St East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1666 7th St East currently offering any rent specials?
1666 7th St East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 7th St East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1666 7th St East is pet friendly.
Does 1666 7th St East offer parking?
Yes, 1666 7th St East offers parking.
Does 1666 7th St East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1666 7th St East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 7th St East have a pool?
No, 1666 7th St East does not have a pool.
Does 1666 7th St East have accessible units?
No, 1666 7th St East does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 7th St East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 7th St East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1666 7th St East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1666 7th St East does not have units with air conditioning.

