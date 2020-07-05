1652 Hoyt Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35fa4b90aa ---- This well-preserved home is truly a charmer, filled with recent updates throughout including newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint and more. Large, open backyard, an oversized, detached two-car garage, plus additional off-street parking spaces. Excellent location, just two doors down from Hillcrest Knoll Park and within walking distance to a wide variety of shopping and dining options. Both Wakefield Lake Park and Lake Phalen are just a quick, 10-minute bike ride away. Convenient access to I-35 and I-94. Available: September 6, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 dog under 35 lbs. or 2 cats - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $95/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.