Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1618 Selby Ave

1618 Selby Avenue · (612) 250-5775
Location

1618 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1618 Selby Ave · Avail. Aug 31

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1618 Selby Ave Available 08/31/20 Huge house! Prime Location!! - Huge House, with Hardwood floors throughout, 3 big bedrooms, and a huge 4th upper floor that can be used as a second living room or mini-apartment or just a very large bedroom.

Other amenities: Storage Shed, dishwasher, built in wood cabinets in dining room, and an unfinished basement that can be used to store lots of stuff.

(This house is not a student rental due to the UST Student Housing Overlay. However, if you are a student, we have several other 3-4 occupancy places available for Sep 1st)

(RLNE3367131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Selby Ave have any available units?
1618 Selby Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1618 Selby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Selby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Selby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Selby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Selby Ave offer parking?
No, 1618 Selby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Selby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Selby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Selby Ave have a pool?
No, 1618 Selby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Selby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1618 Selby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Selby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Selby Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Selby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Selby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
