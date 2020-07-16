Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1618 Selby Ave Available 08/31/20 Huge house! Prime Location!! - Huge House, with Hardwood floors throughout, 3 big bedrooms, and a huge 4th upper floor that can be used as a second living room or mini-apartment or just a very large bedroom.



Other amenities: Storage Shed, dishwasher, built in wood cabinets in dining room, and an unfinished basement that can be used to store lots of stuff.



(This house is not a student rental due to the UST Student Housing Overlay. However, if you are a student, we have several other 3-4 occupancy places available for Sep 1st)



(RLNE3367131)