1608 Carroll Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Newer 5BR/2B home with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar and large dining area. Three bedrooms on the main floor along with a full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the lower level with a 2nd bathroom. Deck located off the back of the home. No garage included, but there are several designated parking spots in the back. Located near the University of St. Thomas and perfect setup for roommate situation. Snow and lawn care are the tenants responsibility, but a lawn mower and shovels are provided.



Lease terms:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. No pets allowed. Garbage, water & sewer are included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities including snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Spacious home near St. Thomas University!