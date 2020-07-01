All apartments in St. Paul
1608 Carroll Ave

1608 West Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1608 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newer 5BR/2B home with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar and large dining area. Three bedrooms on the main floor along with a full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the lower level with a 2nd bathroom. Deck located off the back of the home. No garage included, but there are several designated parking spots in the back. Located near the University of St. Thomas and perfect setup for roommate situation. Snow and lawn care are the tenants responsibility, but a lawn mower and shovels are provided.

Lease terms:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. No pets allowed. Garbage, water & sewer are included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities including snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Spacious home near St. Thomas University!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Carroll Ave have any available units?
1608 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1608 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Carroll Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1608 Carroll Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Carroll Ave offers parking.
Does 1608 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Carroll Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 1608 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 1608 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Carroll Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Carroll Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

