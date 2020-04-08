Amenities

1575 Ruth Street N Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home Available In July! - This stunning three bedroom home is located in the heart of Saint Paul! It features a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, a brand new washer and dryer, a huge finished basement, and a garage!



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care.



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.



Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking, no pets.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



