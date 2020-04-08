All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1575 Ruth Street N

1575 Ruth St N · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Ruth St N, St. Paul, MN 55119
Northern Hayden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
1575 Ruth Street N Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home Available In July! - This stunning three bedroom home is located in the heart of Saint Paul! It features a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, a brand new washer and dryer, a huge finished basement, and a garage!

This stunning, newly remodeled home will be available in July. It features a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious basement and backyard, a brand new washer and dryer, and a garage!

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care.

Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.

Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies

Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever

For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.

No smoking, no pets.

Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4188151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Ruth Street N have any available units?
1575 Ruth Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Ruth Street N have?
Some of 1575 Ruth Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Ruth Street N currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Ruth Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Ruth Street N pet-friendly?
No, 1575 Ruth Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1575 Ruth Street N offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Ruth Street N offers parking.
Does 1575 Ruth Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Ruth Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Ruth Street N have a pool?
No, 1575 Ruth Street N does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Ruth Street N have accessible units?
No, 1575 Ruth Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Ruth Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Ruth Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
