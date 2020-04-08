Amenities
1575 Ruth Street N Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home Available In July! - This stunning three bedroom home is located in the heart of Saint Paul! It features a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, a brand new washer and dryer, a huge finished basement, and a garage!
This stunning, newly remodeled home will be available in July. It features a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious basement and backyard, a brand new washer and dryer, and a garage!
Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow care.
Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back.
Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies
Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever
For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.
No smoking, no pets.
Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4188151)