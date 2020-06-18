All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:44 PM

1545 Charles Ave

1545 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b34632003 ----
New Listing from VSM REAL ESTATE MLS# 4897247

Charming early 1900\'s fully renovated 2 story home in the Hamline-Midway area of St. Paul. Quick freeway access, close to shopping, dining. Natural hardwood floors, tall ceilings, lots of natural light, this home is a Must Have! Beautiful cozy front porch, renovated kitchen, brand new appliances, completely updated main and 2nd floor; upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Amazing opportunity and great location!

Lease Terms:
1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash/recycling, phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets allowed upon Owner approval, with $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that includes a minimum of $50,000 in liability protection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Charles Ave have any available units?
1545 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Charles Ave have?
Some of 1545 Charles Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Charles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Charles Ave offer parking?
No, 1545 Charles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 1545 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1545 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

