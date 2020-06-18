1545 Charles Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

New Listing from VSM REAL ESTATE MLS# 4897247



Charming early 1900\'s fully renovated 2 story home in the Hamline-Midway area of St. Paul. Quick freeway access, close to shopping, dining. Natural hardwood floors, tall ceilings, lots of natural light, this home is a Must Have! Beautiful cozy front porch, renovated kitchen, brand new appliances, completely updated main and 2nd floor; upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Amazing opportunity and great location!



Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash/recycling, phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets allowed upon Owner approval, with $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that includes a minimum of $50,000 in liability protection.