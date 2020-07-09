1542 Albany Ave 1

Charming Como Duplex Lower Unit - Property Id: 236844
Bright and spacious one bedroom just 2 blocks from Como Park. This space is filled with 1920's character and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Includes a beautiful sun room and plenty of closet space. Shared laundry on site and lockable storage closet in the basement. Located near Snelling Ave. with easy access to public transportation. The Como neighborhood is central to both St.Paul and Minneapolis and just minutes from the convenience of Roseville shopping center. This is quiet yet community oriented neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236844 Property Id 236844
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
