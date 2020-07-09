1542 Albany Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Como Duplex Lower Unit



Bright and spacious one bedroom just 2 blocks from Como Park. This space is filled with 1920's character and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Includes a beautiful sun room and plenty of closet space. Shared laundry on site and lockable storage closet in the basement. Located near Snelling Ave. with easy access to public transportation. The Como neighborhood is central to both St.Paul and Minneapolis and just minutes from the convenience of Roseville shopping center. This is quiet yet community oriented neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed



