1542 Albany Ave 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1542 Albany Ave 1

1542 West Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1542 West Albany Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Como Duplex Lower Unit - Property Id: 236844

Bright and spacious one bedroom just 2 blocks from Como Park. This space is filled with 1920's character and has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Includes a beautiful sun room and plenty of closet space. Shared laundry on site and lockable storage closet in the basement. Located near Snelling Ave. with easy access to public transportation. The Como neighborhood is central to both St.Paul and Minneapolis and just minutes from the convenience of Roseville shopping center. This is quiet yet community oriented neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236844
Property Id 236844

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

