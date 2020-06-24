All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1541 Fairmount Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1541 Fairmount Ave

1541 Fairmount Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Fairmount Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/801b81c011 ----
Classically beautiful 3 bedroom home in the desirable Mac Groveland neighborhood!

This gorgeous house is just steps to shops, restaurant and more on Snelling/Grand Ave. Features gleaming hardwoods throughout, fireplace, charming kitchen, built-ins in the dining area and sun filled main floor family room. Also includes 2 car detached garage! Sorry, no pets.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
No pets

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/801b81c011

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Fairmount Ave have any available units?
1541 Fairmount Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1541 Fairmount Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Fairmount Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Fairmount Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Fairmount Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1541 Fairmount Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Fairmount Ave offers parking.
Does 1541 Fairmount Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Fairmount Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Fairmount Ave have a pool?
No, 1541 Fairmount Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Fairmount Ave have accessible units?
No, 1541 Fairmount Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Fairmount Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Fairmount Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Fairmount Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Fairmount Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
