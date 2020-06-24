1541 Fairmount Ave

Amenities

garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/801b81c011 ----

Classically beautiful 3 bedroom home in the desirable Mac Groveland neighborhood!



This gorgeous house is just steps to shops, restaurant and more on Snelling/Grand Ave. Features gleaming hardwoods throughout, fireplace, charming kitchen, built-ins in the dining area and sun filled main floor family room. Also includes 2 car detached garage! Sorry, no pets.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn

No pets



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/801b81c011