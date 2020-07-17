Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1520 Case Ave Available 06/15/19 8 Bedroom house in St. Paul! - This is a one of kind 8 bedroom 2 bath house highly sought after St. Paul location!!



The house features 8 bedrooms (wow!), 2 bathrooms, fully finished basement, central a/c, formal dining room, huge garage, and much more! There aren't many houses this size available for rent! Set up showing now, as this won't last long!



Reply directly to this post for fastest response.



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639



(RLNE4891070)