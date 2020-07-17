All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1520 Case Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1520 Case Ave
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

1520 Case Ave

1520 Case Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1520 Case Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkway - Greenbrier

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1520 Case Ave Available 06/15/19 8 Bedroom house in St. Paul! - This is a one of kind 8 bedroom 2 bath house highly sought after St. Paul location!!

The house features 8 bedrooms (wow!), 2 bathrooms, fully finished basement, central a/c, formal dining room, huge garage, and much more! There aren't many houses this size available for rent! Set up showing now, as this won't last long!

Reply directly to this post for fastest response.

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE4891070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Case Ave have any available units?
1520 Case Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1520 Case Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Case Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Case Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Case Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Case Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Case Ave offers parking.
Does 1520 Case Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Case Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Case Ave have a pool?
No, 1520 Case Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Case Ave have accessible units?
No, 1520 Case Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Case Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Case Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Case Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1520 Case Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law