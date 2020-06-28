All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1395 Taylor Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

1395 Taylor Ave

1395 Taylor Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

1395 Taylor Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
House in Midway Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Fenced Yard, Garage - House available September 1 in Midway neighborhood just off Pierce Butler Route. The main level has hardwood floors in the living room and two bedrooms. There's a full bathroom between the two bedrooms. The kitchen overlooks the backyard and has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's space in the kitchen for a dining table as well.
The lower level has a family room, bedroom, half bathroom and laundry/storage. The entire upstairs makes up the last bedroom in the house.
Fully fenced back yard with a single stall garage. There's one extra off-street parking space in the back. Central a/c.
Great Midway location just blocks from Hamline University. Easy access to Snelling Avenue, I94 and Highway 36.

Rent includes trash, lawn care, and snow removal (over 2 inches)
Up to two dogs are okay with a $50/month pet fee per. Sorry no cats.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
