St. Paul, MN
1391 Englewood Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1391 Englewood Avenue

1391 Englewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1391 Englewood Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 5 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: Nice clean duplex unit and only 2 blocks from Hamline University! Large kitchen, spacious living and dining room, 4 bedrooms on second floor with plenty of space, 1 bedroom on 3rd floor with extra bonus room, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: small dogs: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1391 Englewood Ave St Paul MN 55104

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 Englewood Avenue have any available units?
1391 Englewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1391 Englewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1391 Englewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 Englewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1391 Englewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1391 Englewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1391 Englewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1391 Englewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1391 Englewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 Englewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1391 Englewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1391 Englewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1391 Englewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 Englewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1391 Englewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1391 Englewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1391 Englewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

