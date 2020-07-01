1391 Englewood Avenue

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 5 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: Nice clean duplex unit and only 2 blocks from Hamline University! Large kitchen, spacious living and dining room, 4 bedrooms on second floor with plenty of space, 1 bedroom on 3rd floor with extra bonus room, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: small dogs: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 1391 Englewood Ave St Paul MN 55104