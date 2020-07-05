All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1385 W. Jessamine Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1385 W. Jessamine Ave

1385 Jessamine Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

1385 Jessamine Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Rent:$1007-1082

Contact us to schedule a tour to see why so many people recommend and love to call Como Park Apartments home!

Amenities:
Non-smoking buildings
Detached Garage
Fitness Center
Club House and Rooftop Patio with Free Wifi
Laundry Rooms in each building
Controlled Access
Playground
Tennis Court
Spa/Hot Tub and Saunas
Baskeball Court
Outdoor Pool
Cats Allowed
Near bus line
Indoor Pool
New Windows
Near Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
BBQ Grills
Bonfire Pit
Butterfly Garden
Garden Plots for Residents

Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioning
Garbage Disposal
Yard
Carpeting
Ceiling Fan
Dishwasher in all Large 1-bedroom and all 2-bedroom floor plans
Refrigerator
Walk In closets
Updated Kitchens

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have any available units?
1385 W. Jessamine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have?
Some of 1385 W. Jessamine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 W. Jessamine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1385 W. Jessamine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 W. Jessamine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave offers parking.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave has a pool.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave has units with dishwashers.

