Contact us to schedule a tour to see why so many people recommend and love to call Como Park Apartments home!
Amenities: Non-smoking buildings Detached Garage Fitness Center Club House and Rooftop Patio with Free Wifi Laundry Rooms in each building Controlled Access Playground Tennis Court Spa/Hot Tub and Saunas Baskeball Court Outdoor Pool Cats Allowed Near bus line Indoor Pool New Windows Near Como Park Zoo & Conservatory BBQ Grills Bonfire Pit Butterfly Garden Garden Plots for Residents
Apartment Amenities
Air Conditioning Garbage Disposal Yard Carpeting Ceiling Fan Dishwasher in all Large 1-bedroom and all 2-bedroom floor plans Refrigerator Walk In closets Updated Kitchens
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have any available units?
1385 W. Jessamine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have?
Some of 1385 W. Jessamine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 W. Jessamine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1385 W. Jessamine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 W. Jessamine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave offers parking.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave has a pool.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 W. Jessamine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 W. Jessamine Ave has units with dishwashers.
