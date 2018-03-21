All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

1360 Hartford Ave

1360 West Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1360 West Hartford Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW!

You will fall in love with this super cute two-bedroom, two-bath home in highly desirable Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul!

This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a fireplace, and gorgeous natural woodwork.

The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry.

The lower level is finished with a large family room and the non-conforming third bedroom.

Step outside into your own little oasis! Fantastic fully fenced backyard with patio.

Do not miss this one!

Pet policy: Bring your pets!! Cats and Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) if pet is under 85lbs, $400 if over 85lbs and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Hartford Ave have any available units?
1360 Hartford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Hartford Ave have?
Some of 1360 Hartford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Hartford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Hartford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Hartford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Hartford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Hartford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Hartford Ave offers parking.
Does 1360 Hartford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Hartford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Hartford Ave have a pool?
No, 1360 Hartford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Hartford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1360 Hartford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Hartford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Hartford Ave has units with dishwashers.

