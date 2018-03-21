1360 Hartford Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available NOW!



You will fall in love with this super cute two-bedroom, two-bath home in highly desirable Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul!



This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a fireplace, and gorgeous natural woodwork.



The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry.



The lower level is finished with a large family room and the non-conforming third bedroom.



Step outside into your own little oasis! Fantastic fully fenced backyard with patio.



Do not miss this one!



Pet policy: Bring your pets!! Cats and Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) if pet is under 85lbs, $400 if over 85lbs and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available NOW

One-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing.