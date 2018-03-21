1360 Hartford Ave

Amenities
Available NOW!
You will fall in love with this super cute two-bedroom, two-bath home in highly desirable Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul!
This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a fireplace, and gorgeous natural woodwork.
The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous cabinetry.
The lower level is finished with a large family room and the non-conforming third bedroom.
Step outside into your own little oasis! Fantastic fully fenced backyard with patio.
Do not miss this one!
Pet policy: Bring your pets!! Cats and Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) if pet is under 85lbs, $400 if over 85lbs and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car detached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing.