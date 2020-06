Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

$1000 - Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath with in unit laundry and cheap utilities near downtown St Paul. Close to lots of great restaurants / bars. Easy access to 52/94/35E. Unit is available now. Open House this Saturday (5/4) from 12 - 2. Rent requirements: 3x monthly rent and 600 credit score. Deposit is $1100 with Year Lease, Rent covers water/trash. Tenant responsible for electric. Only small dogs allowed, sorry no cats. $250 pet deposit.