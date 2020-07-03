All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1337 Arkwright St N

1337 Arkwright Street · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5754370b0 ---- Wow!! Fully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Call us! Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 - $895 Stainless steel appliances. Pardon our hallway dust as we upgrade our building! Located in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood and across the street from Arlington Arkwright Park and dog park. Pet Policy: Friendly Dog OK with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats OK with $200 non refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off street parking. Laundry: Onsite Laundry. Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, AC. 2nd Floor Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Arkwright St N have any available units?
1337 Arkwright St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Arkwright St N have?
Some of 1337 Arkwright St N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Arkwright St N currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Arkwright St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Arkwright St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N offers parking.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N have a pool?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N have accessible units?
No, 1337 Arkwright St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Arkwright St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Arkwright St N has units with dishwashers.

