1303 Woodbridge Street

1303 North Woodbridge Street
Location

1303 North Woodbridge Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This SFH is in a fantastic St. Paul location! Very close to downtown and to major highways. There are 3 bedrooms, all well sized with closet space. This home features a huge front porch to enjoy our spring weather coming soon! The kitchen provides a lot of room for cooking and cabinet space. Downstairs you will find a ton of room for extra storage! This home has a detached 2 car garage with some workspace as well. School District #625.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1295 Security Deposit. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a non refundable $300 pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great location! SFH with unique style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Woodbridge Street have any available units?
1303 Woodbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Woodbridge Street have?
Some of 1303 Woodbridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Woodbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Woodbridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Woodbridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Woodbridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1303 Woodbridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Woodbridge Street offers parking.
Does 1303 Woodbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Woodbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Woodbridge Street have a pool?
No, 1303 Woodbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Woodbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 Woodbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Woodbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Woodbridge Street has units with dishwashers.
