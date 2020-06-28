1303 Woodbridge Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage extra storage

This SFH is in a fantastic St. Paul location! Very close to downtown and to major highways. There are 3 bedrooms, all well sized with closet space. This home features a huge front porch to enjoy our spring weather coming soon! The kitchen provides a lot of room for cooking and cabinet space. Downstairs you will find a ton of room for extra storage! This home has a detached 2 car garage with some workspace as well. School District #625.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1295 Security Deposit. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a non refundable $300 pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

