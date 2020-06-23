Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1278 Edgerton St. Available 03/01/19 Classic 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in St Paul - Another Amazing Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Don't miss out on this remodeled gem! With plenty of woodwork throughout this home boasts a unique charm that feels like home the moment you walk in. Sitting on a hill on a lightly shaded lot you will enjoy privacy in this urban setting. The main floor offers a spacious living room with tons of windows for plenty of natural light, a formal dining area and large remodeled kitchen with updated appliances and gorgeous oak cabinetry. A large bedroom and remodeled bath sits just off the living room. The second floor contains a 2 more bedrooms including a master suite and master bath. The gorgeous cedar lined bathroom has been completely remodeled with tons of space, storage, and a deep jacuzzi tub for to soak away any worries.

The unfinished basement also has plenty of room for storage along with a washer and dryer. The backyard is spectacular as it sits on a large lot with mature adults trees. Garage included.



This location can't be beat as you are just minutes from downtown St Paul, 35E, and Hwy 36. Lake Gervais County Park and Lake Phalen are both just a hop skip and a jump away from your door!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply.



