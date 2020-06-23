All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1278 Edgerton St.

1278 Edgerton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Edgerton Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1278 Edgerton St. Available 03/01/19 Classic 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in St Paul - Another Amazing Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Don't miss out on this remodeled gem! With plenty of woodwork throughout this home boasts a unique charm that feels like home the moment you walk in. Sitting on a hill on a lightly shaded lot you will enjoy privacy in this urban setting. The main floor offers a spacious living room with tons of windows for plenty of natural light, a formal dining area and large remodeled kitchen with updated appliances and gorgeous oak cabinetry. A large bedroom and remodeled bath sits just off the living room. The second floor contains a 2 more bedrooms including a master suite and master bath. The gorgeous cedar lined bathroom has been completely remodeled with tons of space, storage, and a deep jacuzzi tub for to soak away any worries.
The unfinished basement also has plenty of room for storage along with a washer and dryer. The backyard is spectacular as it sits on a large lot with mature adults trees. Garage included.

This location can't be beat as you are just minutes from downtown St Paul, 35E, and Hwy 36. Lake Gervais County Park and Lake Phalen are both just a hop skip and a jump away from your door!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying paying rent and scheduling maintenance requests a breeze!

Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience! Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult (18 and older).

Grab the address and call/text Katie TODAY at 651-337-9050 to schedule your showing today!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE1836279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Edgerton St. have any available units?
1278 Edgerton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 Edgerton St. have?
Some of 1278 Edgerton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Edgerton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Edgerton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Edgerton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 Edgerton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1278 Edgerton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1278 Edgerton St. does offer parking.
Does 1278 Edgerton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 Edgerton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Edgerton St. have a pool?
No, 1278 Edgerton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Edgerton St. have accessible units?
No, 1278 Edgerton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Edgerton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 Edgerton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
