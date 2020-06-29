1256 Bush Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Traditional two story St. Paul home - ready to move in today! Home has two bedrooms on the main level, a large loft area on the upper level along with another bedroom. Restored hardwood floors, recently updated bathroom. Detached one car garage and an enclosed front porch.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,900. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.