St. Paul, MN
1256 Bush Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

1256 Bush Ave

1256 Bush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Bush Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional two story St. Paul home - ready to move in today! Home has two bedrooms on the main level, a large loft area on the upper level along with another bedroom. Restored hardwood floors, recently updated bathroom. Detached one car garage and an enclosed front porch.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,900. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No section 8 programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Bush Ave have any available units?
1256 Bush Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Bush Ave have?
Some of 1256 Bush Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Bush Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Bush Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Bush Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Bush Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1256 Bush Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Bush Ave offers parking.
Does 1256 Bush Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Bush Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Bush Ave have a pool?
No, 1256 Bush Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Bush Ave have accessible units?
No, 1256 Bush Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Bush Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Bush Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

