Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1243 Englewood Ave. Available 10/01/19 Quaint, Beautiful House in St. Paul w/ Garage and large backyard!! - Another listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!



This 2+ bedroom home is located in just west of Lexington Pkwy and South of Pierce Butler Road. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with the only carpet upstairs in the large bonus room that is connected to one of the bedrooms. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom all on the same level, with a large living and dining room and an excellent kitchen with granite counter-tops and beautiful wood cabinets. Out front you have a porch to enjoy the summer months!! Downstairs you have room for storage and the Washer and Dryer.



A large yard fenced in yard gives you plenty of room to enjoy the backyard with a rock path that leads to the 1 car detached garage and driveway to keep those cars off the streets. This house also has central air conditioning...do not miss out on this house!!



This house is close to everything you need in the Midway Area, including the Green Lightrail, Lifetime Fitness, Cub and Walmart and many unique restaurants and bars well known in the area.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5090985)