1240 James Avenue

NOW AVAILABLE 1/1/2020! Jordan Knutson and Renters Warehouse present this fabulous opportunity to live in the highly sought after Mac/Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul. PETS ALLOWED. This 4 bedroom 2 bath single family has recently been remodeled. Gorgeous kitchen with Marble back-splash and granite counters, custom cabinetry. Dining room opens to the living room. Three bedrooms are on the upper level, master bedroom has a great sitting area that could also be used for a small office. Detached 2 car garage + a carport, fenced backyard. Check out this great opportunity today! Tenant to pay all utilities and responsible for lawn.snow care.