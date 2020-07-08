1179 Charles Ave.

Amenities
Clean, Efficient, recently renovated 3 Bedroom Near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!
This large 3 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you downtown. Close to everything you need, Lifetime Fitness, mom and pop restaurants, Target and Wal-Mart and easy access to the highway.
The house sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard, detached garage, and fire pit. Two main floor bedrooms and one large master bedroom upstairs.
A recently renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, new windows, new paint and the list goes on! There's even additional finished living space and a second bathroom in the lower level along with the laundry room and tons of storage space.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.
This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.
This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!
Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult.
Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650+
2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions
3. Clean background: No Felonies
4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent
5. 12 month minimum lease term
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
