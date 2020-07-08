All apartments in St. Paul
1179 Charles Ave.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1179 Charles Ave.

1179 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1179 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean, Efficient, recently renovated 3 Bedroom Near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!

This large 3 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you downtown. Close to everything you need, Lifetime Fitness, mom and pop restaurants, Target and Wal-Mart and easy access to the highway.

The house sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard, detached garage, and fire pit. Two main floor bedrooms and one large master bedroom upstairs.

A recently renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, new windows, new paint and the list goes on! There's even additional finished living space and a second bathroom in the lower level along with the laundry room and tons of storage space.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650+
2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions
3. Clean background: No Felonies
4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent
5. 12 month minimum lease term

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3239115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Charles Ave. have any available units?
1179 Charles Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 Charles Ave. have?
Some of 1179 Charles Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Charles Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Charles Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Charles Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 Charles Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1179 Charles Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1179 Charles Ave. offers parking.
Does 1179 Charles Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Charles Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Charles Ave. have a pool?
No, 1179 Charles Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Charles Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1179 Charles Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Charles Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 Charles Ave. has units with dishwashers.

