1179 Charles Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym on-site laundry parking garage

Clean, Efficient, recently renovated 3 Bedroom Near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!



This large 3 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you downtown. Close to everything you need, Lifetime Fitness, mom and pop restaurants, Target and Wal-Mart and easy access to the highway.



The house sits on a large lot with a fenced in back yard, detached garage, and fire pit. Two main floor bedrooms and one large master bedroom upstairs.



A recently renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a formal dining room, new windows, new paint and the list goes on! There's even additional finished living space and a second bathroom in the lower level along with the laundry room and tons of storage space.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650+

2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions

3. Clean background: No Felonies

4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

5. 12 month minimum lease term



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3239115)