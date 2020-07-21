1161 Bush Ave E

Amenities
House in East St. Paul Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Extra Room for Office, 3 Season Porch, Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/916965?source=marketing
Single family house available now. Main floor has a large living room, formal dining room with a built-in hutch, kitchen and a 3/4 bathroom off the kitchen.
Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. One bedroom has an additional room off of it that could be used for an office or large walk-in closet.
This house also has a 3 season porch off the front and a single stall garage. The basement is unfinished, but there is plenty of space for storage and a washer/dryer. The exterior has been repainted as well.
SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED
Renters are responsible for all utilities
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
Broker: Guardian Property Management and Services LLC
(RLNE4943182)