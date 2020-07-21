1161 Bush Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

House in East St. Paul Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Extra Room for Office, 3 Season Porch, Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/916965?source=marketing



Single family house available now. Main floor has a large living room, formal dining room with a built-in hutch, kitchen and a 3/4 bathroom off the kitchen.

Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. One bedroom has an additional room off of it that could be used for an office or large walk-in closet.

This house also has a 3 season porch off the front and a single stall garage. The basement is unfinished, but there is plenty of space for storage and a washer/dryer. The exterior has been repainted as well.



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Renters are responsible for all utilities

$50 Application fee per Adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

Broker: Guardian Property Management and Services LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4943182)