Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1161 Bush Ave E

1161 Bush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Bush Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
House in East St. Paul Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Extra Room for Office, 3 Season Porch, Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/916965?source=marketing

Single family house available now. Main floor has a large living room, formal dining room with a built-in hutch, kitchen and a 3/4 bathroom off the kitchen.
Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. One bedroom has an additional room off of it that could be used for an office or large walk-in closet.
This house also has a 3 season porch off the front and a single stall garage. The basement is unfinished, but there is plenty of space for storage and a washer/dryer. The exterior has been repainted as well.

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED
Renters are responsible for all utilities
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
Broker: Guardian Property Management and Services LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Bush Ave E have any available units?
1161 Bush Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Bush Ave E have?
Some of 1161 Bush Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Bush Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Bush Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Bush Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Bush Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1161 Bush Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Bush Ave E offers parking.
Does 1161 Bush Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Bush Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Bush Ave E have a pool?
No, 1161 Bush Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Bush Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1161 Bush Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Bush Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Bush Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
