Last updated May 31 2019

1158 Magnolia Ave East

1158 Magnolia Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Magnolia Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1158 Magnolia Ave East Available 06/16/19 One Bedroom House w/Loft Area Available mid June, Hardwood Floors, Laundry, Detached Garage - House available mid June on the east side of St. Paul. Hardwood floors throughout on the main level. Open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The main floor also has the bedroom, a full bathroom and a mud room with a washer/dryer. There's a loft area with carpeting as well.
There's a nicely landscaped back yard. New steps just installed at the front entrance. There's also a single stall garage and one additional off-street parking space. The garage does not have power to it.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Pets are okay with a $50/month pet fee. Sorry no aggressive dog breeds.
Renter is responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4292218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

