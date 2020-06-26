Amenities

1158 Magnolia Ave East Available 06/16/19 One Bedroom House w/Loft Area Available mid June, Hardwood Floors, Laundry, Detached Garage - House available mid June on the east side of St. Paul. Hardwood floors throughout on the main level. Open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The main floor also has the bedroom, a full bathroom and a mud room with a washer/dryer. There's a loft area with carpeting as well.

There's a nicely landscaped back yard. New steps just installed at the front entrance. There's also a single stall garage and one additional off-street parking space. The garage does not have power to it.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Pets are okay with a $50/month pet fee. Sorry no aggressive dog breeds.

Renter is responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



