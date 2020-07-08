1119 Matilda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 bdrm, 1.75 bath single family home. This home is 1040 square feet with wood floors throughout, large family room with open layout and dining room. Two wall a/c units, natural gas radiant heat. Large 2-car garage with 805 square feet with alley access. Includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains lawn care and snow removal. No pets.



