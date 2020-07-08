All apartments in St. Paul
Location

1119 Matilda Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bdrm, 1.75 bath single family home. This home is 1040 square feet with wood floors throughout, large family room with open layout and dining room. Two wall a/c units, natural gas radiant heat. Large 2-car garage with 805 square feet with alley access. Includes stove, fridge, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains lawn care and snow removal. No pets.

**PLEASE NOTE: All information deemed accurate but not guaranteed. Pictures may not reflect current condition or updates and for multi-unit buildings may not be the exact unit listed but will be of a unit at the same property of similar layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Matilda St have any available units?
1119 Matilda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Matilda St have?
Some of 1119 Matilda St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Matilda St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Matilda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Matilda St pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Matilda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1119 Matilda St offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Matilda St offers parking.
Does 1119 Matilda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Matilda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Matilda St have a pool?
No, 1119 Matilda St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Matilda St have accessible units?
No, 1119 Matilda St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Matilda St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Matilda St has units with dishwashers.

