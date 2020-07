Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single family house located in a nice and convenient neighborhood. Close to everywhere. Four spacious bedrooms plus office/entertaining bedroom, two bathrooms, detached one car garage with extra parking space. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upgraded kitchen with informal dining area. Formal dining room and living room, fenced back yard, and a lot of storage space. Three season porch and large deck. Well maintained and clean, a cozy home for a family!