St. Paul, MN
1025 Burgess St.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1025 Burgess St.

1025 Burgess Street · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Burgess Street, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Come see this 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has new flooring and windows! This home has a lot of charm with warm hardwood floors, spacious rooms, space for an office, built in's, and a 3 season front porch that over looks a quiet street with beautiful mature trees. All 4 bedrooms are located on the same level. The back of the house has a deck that faces a fenced backyard with additional parking and 2-car garage. Minutes from many parks, including Como Park Zoo!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/NFdO98koCg8

Utilites paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 7. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Burgess St. have any available units?
1025 Burgess St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Burgess St. have?
Some of 1025 Burgess St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Burgess St. currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Burgess St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Burgess St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Burgess St. is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Burgess St. offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Burgess St. offers parking.
Does 1025 Burgess St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Burgess St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Burgess St. have a pool?
No, 1025 Burgess St. does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Burgess St. have accessible units?
No, 1025 Burgess St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Burgess St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Burgess St. does not have units with dishwashers.
