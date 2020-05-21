1025 Burgess St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has new flooring and windows! This home has a lot of charm with warm hardwood floors, spacious rooms, space for an office, built in's, and a 3 season front porch that over looks a quiet street with beautiful mature trees. All 4 bedrooms are located on the same level. The back of the house has a deck that faces a fenced backyard with additional parking and 2-car garage. Minutes from many parks, including Como Park Zoo!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/NFdO98koCg8



Utilites paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 7. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.