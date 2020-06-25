100 Luther King Jr Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Rent to Students, Proffessionals of university or College Internet, Utilities are included

Parking in front of double garage, extra charge



Group of Students 4 or less to complete the rent in this house, as I have current students

Owner in the house, keeping my office



Rooms for Homestay, and partial Homestay with 1,2 3 meals $900-$1100

Homestay without meals $750 with bedding, kitchen staff as pots, dishes, cutleries, laundry, toilet paper included



Annual lease

For exchange students,proffessionals lenght of lease can be discussed

House Size: 2800 sqft

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms: 4

Kitchen 2



Next to UWO, walking to Brescia, Cultural Works, Library. Bus next street, 4 min walk.

Save, great neighborhood. Reachable to plazas, groceries

Buses to downtown, to all private schools, board schools, to Fanshawe College (45 min by bus, 15 min by car)

-Has great layout, with large stairs to the second floor, 4 large bedrooms, large windows. House ---Fully furnished. Existing tenant can continue to stay/.

-First floor: main kitchen, laundry, washroom/powder/no shower.

Living room with the wood fireplace, sliding doors to backyard.

-Office room also on the first floor

-Basement: one bedroom with ensuite full washroom, small kitchen. Storage room/walking closet, and great living room with study area.

-Washrooms are tiled, washroom in the basement has a large storage/closet. Also, basement kitchen has a great size closet.

Will be available from May 1st