100 Luther King Jr Blvd

Amenities
Rent to Students, Proffessionals of university or College Internet, Utilities are included
Parking in front of double garage, extra charge
Group of Students 4 or less to complete the rent in this house, as I have current students
Owner in the house, keeping my office
Rooms for Homestay, and partial Homestay with 1,2 3 meals $900-$1100
Homestay without meals $750 with bedding, kitchen staff as pots, dishes, cutleries, laundry, toilet paper included
Annual lease
For exchange students,proffessionals lenght of lease can be discussed
House Size: 2800 sqft
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms: 4
Kitchen 2
Next to UWO, walking to Brescia, Cultural Works, Library. Bus next street, 4 min walk.
Save, great neighborhood. Reachable to plazas, groceries
Buses to downtown, to all private schools, board schools, to Fanshawe College (45 min by bus, 15 min by car)
-Has great layout, with large stairs to the second floor, 4 large bedrooms, large windows. House ---Fully furnished. Existing tenant can continue to stay/.
-First floor: main kitchen, laundry, washroom/powder/no shower.
Living room with the wood fireplace, sliding doors to backyard.
-Office room also on the first floor
-Basement: one bedroom with ensuite full washroom, small kitchen. Storage room/walking closet, and great living room with study area.
-Washrooms are tiled, washroom in the basement has a large storage/closet. Also, basement kitchen has a great size closet.
Will be available from May 1st