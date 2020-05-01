801 Washington Avenue N

Amenities

Historic loft living at it's finest in one of a kind North Loop building. Extensive remodel completed in 2018 including the gorgeous new kitchen! Bright and open floor plan with exceptional design for ideal use of space. Beautiful architectural features include: exposed brick, wood beams, soaring ceilings, reclaimed hardwood floors, exposed duct work, metal stair cases, quartz counter tops and custom walk-in master closet. Enjoy outdoor relaxing on the private roof top balcony. Special features: Nest, security system, top of the line stainless appliances and 2 parking spaces. Building Amenities - exercise room, green space, roof top deck and outdoor patio. Must See!