Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

801 Washington Avenue N

801 Washington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

801 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Historic loft living at it's finest in one of a kind North Loop building. Extensive remodel completed in 2018 including the gorgeous new kitchen! Bright and open floor plan with exceptional design for ideal use of space. Beautiful architectural features include: exposed brick, wood beams, soaring ceilings, reclaimed hardwood floors, exposed duct work, metal stair cases, quartz counter tops and custom walk-in master closet. Enjoy outdoor relaxing on the private roof top balcony. Special features: Nest, security system, top of the line stainless appliances and 2 parking spaces. Building Amenities - exercise room, green space, roof top deck and outdoor patio. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Washington Avenue N have any available units?
801 Washington Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Washington Avenue N have?
Some of 801 Washington Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Washington Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
801 Washington Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Washington Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 801 Washington Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 801 Washington Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 801 Washington Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 801 Washington Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Washington Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Washington Avenue N have a pool?
No, 801 Washington Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 801 Washington Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 801 Washington Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Washington Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Washington Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
