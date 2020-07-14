Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121. Enjoy living in a community that is just a few minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining!



At City Limits Apartments, residents can enjoy a variety of outdoor amenities including a playground, community picnic and BBQ areas, and beautiful landscaping. We also have laundry facilities on each floor of our buildings.



Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments have electric kitchen appliances, a balcony, multiple closets, and much more! We know it's important to you so we made sure that all of our apartments are ready for high-speed Internet and cable. We bundle certain utilities into the rent including heat, gas, trash and sewer.



Our community combines affordable apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great rental experience. We want our apartment to become your new home.



