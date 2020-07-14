Amenities
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121. Enjoy living in a community that is just a few minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining!
At City Limits Apartments, residents can enjoy a variety of outdoor amenities including a playground, community picnic and BBQ areas, and beautiful landscaping. We also have laundry facilities on each floor of our buildings.
Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments have electric kitchen appliances, a balcony, multiple closets, and much more! We know it's important to you so we made sure that all of our apartments are ready for high-speed Internet and cable. We bundle certain utilities into the rent including heat, gas, trash and sewer.
Our community combines affordable apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great rental experience. We want our apartment to become your new home.
