Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
City Limits
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

City Limits

127 E 59th St · (952) 333-4151
Location

127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101-102 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 119-303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Limits.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121. Enjoy living in a community that is just a few minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining!

At City Limits Apartments, residents can enjoy a variety of outdoor amenities including a playground, community picnic and BBQ areas, and beautiful landscaping. We also have laundry facilities on each floor of our buildings.

Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments have electric kitchen appliances, a balcony, multiple closets, and much more! We know it's important to you so we made sure that all of our apartments are ready for high-speed Internet and cable. We bundle certain utilities into the rent including heat, gas, trash and sewer.

Our community combines affordable apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great rental experience. We want our apartment to become your new home.

Ci

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Limits have any available units?
City Limits has 2 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does City Limits have?
Some of City Limits's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Limits currently offering any rent specials?
City Limits is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Limits pet-friendly?
Yes, City Limits is pet friendly.
Does City Limits offer parking?
Yes, City Limits offers parking.
Does City Limits have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Limits does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Limits have a pool?
No, City Limits does not have a pool.
Does City Limits have accessible units?
No, City Limits does not have accessible units.
Does City Limits have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Limits has units with dishwashers.
