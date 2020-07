Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge 24hr gym bbq/grill internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly bike storage car charging car wash area cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving sauna

Heritage Landing offers distinctive apartments, townhomes and flats with a unique mix of warehouse style and high end finishes. Our residents enjoy the variety of monthly social events, and exceptional customer service. Check out our newly expanded fitness center, stylish community room, conference room, and stunning roof-top deck overlooking the exciting North Loop neighborhood. The views of downtown Minneapolis, the Warehouse District and the Mississippi River are exceptional, and the miles of scenic walking paths along the river are just a block from our door.