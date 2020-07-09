All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor

3252 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 2nd Floor 3 bedroom Unit in Uptown - Property Id: 284259

Beautiful large 2 bedrooms and a smaller room that you can use as an extra bedroom, play room or office. All original hardwood floors with gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Updated kitchen, fully remodeled bathroom, and your own private, lockable Laundry Room in the basement. A lot of windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the proximity to Lake St and Bde Maka Ska Lake (formally known as Lake Calhoun) while nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
*Note that these pictures are preliminary, we will still be finishing up with paint and few other quality of life upgrades.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284259
Property Id 284259

(RLNE5794500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor have any available units?
3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor have?
Some of 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor is pet friendly.
Does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor has units with dishwashers.

