3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 2nd Floor 3 bedroom Unit in Uptown



Beautiful large 2 bedrooms and a smaller room that you can use as an extra bedroom, play room or office. All original hardwood floors with gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Updated kitchen, fully remodeled bathroom, and your own private, lockable Laundry Room in the basement. A lot of windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the proximity to Lake St and Bde Maka Ska Lake (formally known as Lake Calhoun) while nestled in a quiet neighborhood.

*Note that these pictures are preliminary, we will still be finishing up with paint and few other quality of life upgrades.

