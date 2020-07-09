3252 Emerson Ave S 2nd Floor

Amenities
Spacious 2nd Floor 3 bedroom Unit in Uptown - Property Id: 284259
Beautiful large 2 bedrooms and a smaller room that you can use as an extra bedroom, play room or office. All original hardwood floors with gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Updated kitchen, fully remodeled bathroom, and your own private, lockable Laundry Room in the basement. A lot of windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the proximity to Lake St and Bde Maka Ska Lake (formally known as Lake Calhoun) while nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
*Note that these pictures are preliminary, we will still be finishing up with paint and few other quality of life upgrades.
