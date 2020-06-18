All apartments in Minneapolis
1719 2nd Street NE

1719 Northeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Northeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Bottineau

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in the historic Northeast Mpls Arts District/Bottineau neighborhood, just steps from the Mississippi River in this recently remodeled 3BR, 3BA townhome with 2 stall tuck under garage that is in amazing condition! Unit features include open concept living and kitchen space, brand new stainless steel appliances/gas range, large breakfast bar, granite counters,3 sides of window bringing in amazing sunlight throughout the day, hardwood flooring throughout kitchen and living room, gas fireplace, huge patio off kitchen with pergola, 3 full bedrooms on 2nd floor with large master suite with downtown Mpls skyline views, 2 stall tuck under garage which has recently been fully finished with sealed flooring, painted walls, bright lighting, surround sound, and heating controlled by a digital thermostat. Garage door has custom designed motorized garage screen creating a whole new space to enjoy without bugs and free of wind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 2nd Street NE have any available units?
1719 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 1719 2nd Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1719 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1719 2nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 1719 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 1719 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1719 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1719 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
