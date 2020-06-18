1719 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live in the historic Northeast Mpls Arts District/Bottineau neighborhood, just steps from the Mississippi River in this recently remodeled 3BR, 3BA townhome with 2 stall tuck under garage that is in amazing condition! Unit features include open concept living and kitchen space, brand new stainless steel appliances/gas range, large breakfast bar, granite counters,3 sides of window bringing in amazing sunlight throughout the day, hardwood flooring throughout kitchen and living room, gas fireplace, huge patio off kitchen with pergola, 3 full bedrooms on 2nd floor with large master suite with downtown Mpls skyline views, 2 stall tuck under garage which has recently been fully finished with sealed flooring, painted walls, bright lighting, surround sound, and heating controlled by a digital thermostat. Garage door has custom designed motorized garage screen creating a whole new space to enjoy without bugs and free of wind.