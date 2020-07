Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly cc payments e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, Loring Park Apartments offers studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Convenience is key with easy access to all major freeways, the theater district, Orchestra Hall, and Walker Art Center, downtown nightlife and shopping. Enjoy our beautiful amenities like our courtyard lounge, community room, 24-hour fitness center. Stop by today to find downtown living at its best!