Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving yoga accessible garage 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car charging fire pit key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Situated just blocks from downtown Minneapolis, these distinctive apartments blend the excitement and convenience of city life with state-of-the-art sustainability. The Rose goes beyond typical sustainability standards. With locally sourced building materials, non-toxic paints and finishes, recycled flooring, renewable energy systems and a large community garden, it’s one of the healthiest, greenest places to live in the U.S.