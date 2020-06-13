36 Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN📍
With 10,000 lakes in the state, a city in Minnesota is bound to have one or 10 within its city limits. Elk River is no exception. Where there are lakes, there are rivers. Welcome to Elk River. If you are a fan of living with four distinct seasons, surrounded by lakes and forests that are so beautiful they have been written about in stories and poems for generations, Elk River might just be the place for you. Only a hop, skip, and jet-ski jaunt from Minneapolis. Bring your swimwear.
This is a small town with a relatively low rental vacancy rate, so you might want to begin your search at least four to six weeks ahead of time. This means you need to be ready to say yes and commit at any time during that window. You dont want to miss an opportunity just because you didn't have all of your ducks in a row. Or a column! Be prepared to show your rental history, your credit history, and have references on hand. Security deposits are always required to hold a place for you and will be necessary to put down in order to move in. (It also proves to the landlord that youre not a deadbeat.)
For the security deposit, you will usually need to rustle up the first and last months' rent as well as any application fees or pet deposits. Another tip is to enlist the help of a local agent or realtor to help you with your search. They will usually have inside information about what is available and can help you find your perfect place without all the hassle of driving around and taking down numbers from yard signs as you pass by. So just remember to buy chains for your tires because it snows just a tad more than a tonin the winter. Plan to enjoy each season as it passes, and get your ears ready to decipher the hard accents of the north!
Meadowvale Rd NW/Elk Lake Rd NW:This is a quiet, suburban neighborhood populated by single-family homes, some high rises and apartments, as well as a few row houses. Many married couples who enjoy the arts, theater, and shopping at quaint little boutiques live in this area filled with sophisticated adventures and tastes one might find in a larger city. Woodland Trails Park sits in the center of this neighborhood and provides acres of running room for those glorious spring and summer months!$$$
City Center: This neighborhood radiates out from Hillside City Park, which sits at the core of this beautiful area in Elk River. A tranquil suburban neighborhood with a pleasantly diverse choice of homes that are filled with history and charm, dating back to the 1940s--way before call waiting was invented! This doesn't mean they are old and broken down, but rather it's a tip of the hat to the preservation and beauty that fills this area of town.$$
Route 10/Proctor Ave: With City Hall Park and Orono Lake at its center, this suburban neighborhood is filled with plenty of places to walk, bike, or jog--weather permitting of course. Average rental prices in this neighborhood are easily affordable when compared to the rest of the United States, particularly for good-sized 1- or 2-bedroom apartments. Mostly young, hardworking (and a few hardly working) thirty-somethings live in this area and make up the executive, professional, managerial, and sales workforce that calls Elk River home.$$$
If you are planning to move to Elk River, congratulations! You have made a wise decision. The workforce here is a great mix of paper pushers (white collars) and those who do stuff (blue collars), and for the most part, everyone can breeze to work in about 30 minutes. The variety of skills and education attained by the locals, as well as cultural backgrounds of the residents, give this little town a surprising cultural and artistic flavor you might not expect to find in Minnesota. The city of Elk River has over 44 parks taking up more than 800 acres of hardwood forests, trails, ponds, and lakes (duh), many of which are sprinkled throughout. The arts are very important to the residents of Elk River, as is evident with the display of beautiful murals gracing the sides of buildings in the downtown area. As well as having a blossoming artistic community, what would a Minnesota town be without its own hockey rink? Nothing! That's right, Lions Park has not only a hockey rink but also a frisbee golf course (frolf, anyone?), a band shell for musical performances, and miles of trails to explore!