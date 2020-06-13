Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11102 191st Street
11102 191st Ave NW, Elk River, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2882 sqft
Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Elk River
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12616 Pond View Rd
12616 Pond View Rd, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
12616 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 Avail July 01, possibly sooner: like new, 3bd2ba end unit town home - Snow and lawn care included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12648 Pond View Rd
12648 Pond View Road, Zimmerman, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1547 sqft
12648 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION for RENT avail July 01: 3bd2ba2car garage end unit - Snow and lawn care included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13120 140th Ave No
13120 140th Ave N, Dayton, MN
Studio
$4,100
Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Dayton!! - 5 bedrooms 4 baths plus loft & laundry room in upper level. Main level features open great room, wide staircase, den tucked away in back of home off the spacious mudroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7027 Riverdale Drive NW
7027 Riverdale Drive Northwest, Ramsey, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Welcome home to this 2,240 fin.sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Elk River
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Elk River

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elk River is $998, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,259.
Studio
$810
1 Bed
$998
2 Beds
$1,259
3+ Beds
$1,784
City GuideElk River
"Big up to my hometown, my territory, my state / But I couldn't figure out much to brag about / Prince lives here, we got 10,000 lakes." (-- Atmosphere, "Shh")

With 10,000 lakes in the state, a city in Minnesota is bound to have one or 10 within its city limits. Elk River is no exception. Where there are lakes, there are rivers. Welcome to Elk River. If you are a fan of living with four distinct seasons, surrounded by lakes and forests that are so beautiful they have been written about in stories and poems for generations, Elk River might just be the place for you. Only a hop, skip, and jet-ski jaunt from Minneapolis. Bring your swimwear.

Moving Down the Elk River

This is a small town with a relatively low rental vacancy rate, so you might want to begin your search at least four to six weeks ahead of time. This means you need to be ready to say yes and commit at any time during that window. You dont want to miss an opportunity just because you didn't have all of your ducks in a row. Or a column! Be prepared to show your rental history, your credit history, and have references on hand. Security deposits are always required to hold a place for you and will be necessary to put down in order to move in. (It also proves to the landlord that youre not a deadbeat.)

For the security deposit, you will usually need to rustle up the first and last months' rent as well as any application fees or pet deposits. Another tip is to enlist the help of a local agent or realtor to help you with your search. They will usually have inside information about what is available and can help you find your perfect place without all the hassle of driving around and taking down numbers from yard signs as you pass by. So just remember to buy chains for your tires because it snows just a tad more than a tonin the winter. Plan to enjoy each season as it passes, and get your ears ready to decipher the hard accents of the north!

City Neighborhoods

Meadowvale Rd NW/Elk Lake Rd NW:This is a quiet, suburban neighborhood populated by single-family homes, some high rises and apartments, as well as a few row houses. Many married couples who enjoy the arts, theater, and shopping at quaint little boutiques live in this area filled with sophisticated adventures and tastes one might find in a larger city. Woodland Trails Park sits in the center of this neighborhood and provides acres of running room for those glorious spring and summer months!$$$

City Center: This neighborhood radiates out from Hillside City Park, which sits at the core of this beautiful area in Elk River. A tranquil suburban neighborhood with a pleasantly diverse choice of homes that are filled with history and charm, dating back to the 1940s--way before call waiting was invented! This doesn't mean they are old and broken down, but rather it's a tip of the hat to the preservation and beauty that fills this area of town.$$

Route 10/Proctor Ave: With City Hall Park and Orono Lake at its center, this suburban neighborhood is filled with plenty of places to walk, bike, or jog--weather permitting of course. Average rental prices in this neighborhood are easily affordable when compared to the rest of the United States, particularly for good-sized 1- or 2-bedroom apartments. Mostly young, hardworking (and a few hardly working) thirty-somethings live in this area and make up the executive, professional, managerial, and sales workforce that calls Elk River home.$$$

Life in Elk River

If you are planning to move to Elk River, congratulations! You have made a wise decision. The workforce here is a great mix of paper pushers (white collars) and those who do stuff (blue collars), and for the most part, everyone can breeze to work in about 30 minutes. The variety of skills and education attained by the locals, as well as cultural backgrounds of the residents, give this little town a surprising cultural and artistic flavor you might not expect to find in Minnesota. The city of Elk River has over 44 parks taking up more than 800 acres of hardwood forests, trails, ponds, and lakes (duh), many of which are sprinkled throughout. The arts are very important to the residents of Elk River, as is evident with the display of beautiful murals gracing the sides of buildings in the downtown area. As well as having a blossoming artistic community, what would a Minnesota town be without its own hockey rink? Nothing! That's right, Lions Park has not only a hockey rink but also a frisbee golf course (frolf, anyone?), a band shell for musical performances, and miles of trails to explore!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elk River?
In Elk River, the median rent is $810 for a studio, $998 for a 1-bedroom, $1,259 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,784 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elk River, check out our monthly Elk River Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elk River?
Some of the colleges located in the Elk River area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elk River?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elk River from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

