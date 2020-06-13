36 Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN

Moving Down the Elk River

This is a small town with a relatively low rental vacancy rate, so you might want to begin your search at least four to six weeks ahead of time. This means you need to be ready to say yes and commit at any time during that window. You dont want to miss an opportunity just because you didn't have all of your ducks in a row. Or a column! Be prepared to show your rental history, your credit history, and have references on hand. Security deposits are always required to hold a place for you and will be necessary to put down in order to move in. (It also proves to the landlord that youre not a deadbeat.)

For the security deposit, you will usually need to rustle up the first and last months' rent as well as any application fees or pet deposits. Another tip is to enlist the help of a local agent or realtor to help you with your search. They will usually have inside information about what is available and can help you find your perfect place without all the hassle of driving around and taking down numbers from yard signs as you pass by. So just remember to buy chains for your tires because it snows just a tad more than a tonin the winter. Plan to enjoy each season as it passes, and get your ears ready to decipher the hard accents of the north!