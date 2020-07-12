/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
306 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1023 sqft
Now Open! N&E brings the power of "both/and" to apartment living.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2
1615 Northeast 3rd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this upper level was recently renovated. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The best part about this unit is the location.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Marshall Street
1215 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,560
717 sqft
Unit offers granite counter tops, hardwood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplace & washer/ dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
85 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
131 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,590
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
17 Units Available
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
47 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,155
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
24 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,223
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,435
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Variant
315 N 7th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1106 sqft
Nestled in one of the most active, vibrant communities in Minneapolis and with downtown just steps away, these apartments feature private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful quartz countertops.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
11 Units Available
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
951 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units, walking distance from Grand Rounds. Built with sustainability in mind, homes feature large windows and phone-operated key-locks. Residents have access to a sky lounge and a co-working space, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
11 Units Available
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
835 sqft
Situated near Target Field in tree-lined North Loop. One- and two-bedroom flats and townhomes with ample closet space and in-unit washer/dryers. Package receiving services and reserved parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
979 sqft
Great Mill City location in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood. Near all amenities. Luxury units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Grounds offer pool, gym and business center.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,495
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1391 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
