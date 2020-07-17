All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

1090 16th Ave SE

1090 Southeast 16th Avenue · (612) 465-0424
Location

1090 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nice 3BR, 1 3/4 bathroom 2 story home with 3 finished levels. The main floor features a large kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate dining room and large living room with wood burning fireplace. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath and the lower level has a remodeled family room, 3/4 bathroom and laundry with washer/dryer. Refinished hardwood floors throughout and off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

***Due to Covid-19 and this home being occupied we have photos of which you can view and then apply for the home. If approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing and given the opportunity to decline the home. If you decline your application fees will be refunded. This minimizes the number of people going into the home during the Covid Epidemic.

PETS -Dog or cat allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Approximate Utilities:
Electric = $44/mo.
Gas = $88/mo.
Water/Sewer/Trash = $59/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 16th Ave SE have any available units?
1090 16th Ave SE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 16th Ave SE have?
Some of 1090 16th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 16th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1090 16th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 16th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1090 16th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1090 16th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1090 16th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1090 16th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 16th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 16th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1090 16th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1090 16th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1090 16th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 16th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 16th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
