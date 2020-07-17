1090 16th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Nice 3BR, 1 3/4 bathroom 2 story home with 3 finished levels. The main floor features a large kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate dining room and large living room with wood burning fireplace. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath and the lower level has a remodeled family room, 3/4 bathroom and laundry with washer/dryer. Refinished hardwood floors throughout and off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.



***Due to Covid-19 and this home being occupied we have photos of which you can view and then apply for the home. If approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing and given the opportunity to decline the home. If you decline your application fees will be refunded. This minimizes the number of people going into the home during the Covid Epidemic.



PETS -Dog or cat allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $44/mo.

Gas = $88/mo.

Water/Sewer/Trash = $59/mo.