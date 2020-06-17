3816 Pokley Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Warren Consolidated Schools.



