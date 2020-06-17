All apartments in Sterling Heights
Find more places like 3816 Pokley Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling Heights, MI
/
3816 Pokley Ct
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

3816 Pokley Ct

3816 Pokley Court · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sterling Heights
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Warren Consolidated Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Pokley Ct have any available units?
3816 Pokley Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Pokley Ct have?
Some of 3816 Pokley Ct's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Pokley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Pokley Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Pokley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Pokley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Pokley Ct offer parking?
No, 3816 Pokley Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Pokley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Pokley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Pokley Ct have a pool?
No, 3816 Pokley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Pokley Ct have accessible units?
No, 3816 Pokley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Pokley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Pokley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3816 Pokley Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Sterling Heights 1 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 Bedrooms
Sterling Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerSterling Heights Pet Friendly Places
Sterling Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity