mount clemens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
216 Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
160 S Christine
160 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
172 North Avenue #2
172 North Avenue, Mount Clemens, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
One bedroom upper for lease. Water included in lease payment - tenant pays for gas and electric. Total of $1625 needed for move in. Immediate Occupancy.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
311 SOUTHBOUND GRATIOT
311 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$750
575 sqft
Mixed-Use retail/office space for LEASE on Southbound Gratiot with Great Exposure!! Next to the Clinton River. 575 Sq Ft with 3 offices. 10 Parking spaces.Excellent space for Accountant, Financial Planner or Attorney.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
211 N Christine Cir
211 North Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Freshly painted 1 bedroom ranch condo with basement and fenced yard. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen a & bathroom, nice size bedroom, doorwall to backyard. All appliances included
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
70-82 Macomb Place
70 Macomb Pl, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$947
855 sqft
Space available ranging from 855 sqft up to 2898 sqft. Professional office space in downtown Mt Clemens. Flexible layouts, ample parking nearby, walking distance to courthouse, bars, restaurants, and shops.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C
40 New Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$700
800 sqft
Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked. Suite "C", floor plan included in docs.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
73 N Main Street
73 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$1,600
1130 sqft
Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Formerly Lady Jane Men’s Haircuts. Ideal for hair saloon, nail saloon, service or retail business opportunity.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
112 S Christine Cir
112 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
Great Condo with plenty of space, fenced-in yard, you can easily live and maintain this home with a full basement! 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with a dining area, granite counters, freshly painted, Main bathroom fully renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
71 N Main Street
71 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$900
850 sqft
Located in Time Square Building,Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court and the new “City Center Park”. Executive Office Suites w/private bathroom. Designed as two office spaces as General Office & Executive Office (see Floor Plan).
Results within 1 mile of Mount Clemens
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38511 Wellington Dr
38511 Wellington Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Fully updated 2 bedroom condo located near the Clinton river and park. This is a first floor unit with carport and 1 additional dedicated parking spots both near front door.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
37347 STONEGATE Circle
37347 Stonegate Circle, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1231 sqft
Carriage style upper condo with attached garage. Recently remodeled. Spacious 2 bedroom condo with balcony off living area. Dining area. Downstairs mud room leading to attached garage. Master has dressing area with sink and a walk in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
22537 Hall Road
22537 Hall Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$5,903
3551 sqft
Professional building with private entry. Monument signage available, mezzanine storage space, flexible floorplan. 13 private offices, large open area , conference room, reception/waiting area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
38610 Harrison Creek
38610 Harrison Creek Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP BEAUTY!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION !! - SUPER AREA !! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- DOORWALL TO DECK OVERLOOKING VERY PRIVATE YARD -- 1ST FLR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT & LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE FOR STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mount Clemens, the median rent is $453 for a studio, $547 for a 1-bedroom, $712 for a 2-bedroom, and $946 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Clemens, check out our monthly Mount Clemens Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Clemens area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Schoolcraft College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Clemens from include Detroit, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Warren, and Sterling Heights.
