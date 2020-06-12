325 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
35243 Turner Dr
35243 Turner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom Condo with 1 Full Bath and 1 Half bath. Exceptional quality kitchen renovation with granite, high end appliances and bamboo flooring. Full basement. Nice window treatments throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3816 Pokley Ct
3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3842 CHERRY CREEK Lane
3842 Cherry Creek Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1574 sqft
Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In The Preserves of Sterling Heights!! Utica Schools, Perfect Location, and The Space You've Needed, Boasting a Wonderful 1600 sqft.

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
34567 Sandwood
34567 Sandwood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
Lease only! All updated recently. Immediate Occupancy, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths fully remodeled, brand new driveway, patio & sidewalk. Custom 2 baths with showers, newer cabinets with ceramic floors, freshly painted. Newer windows, furnace, A/C.

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
14373 Kerner Dr
14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions.

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
43495 Pendleton Circle
43495 Pendleton Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1703 sqft
FOR LEASE GREAT LOCATION! BRIGHT AND SUNNY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS 3RD BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS A DEN. OPEN CONCEPT WITH SOARING CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, SHARP KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM CHERRY CABINETS, LAREGE EATING AREA.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2215 Parliament Drive
2215 Parliament Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
WOW! Totally glamorously redone! No expense spared on this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Sterling Heights. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors greet you upon entry & flow through all the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 Baths in Clinton Township - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
32544 BUNERT Road
32544 Bunert Road, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
Ranch clean and ready freshly painted finished basement fenced yard no pets no smoking seller will authorize the showings

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2634 AVALON Drive
2634 Avalon Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
41991 Ehrke Drive
41991 Ehrke Drive, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED RANCH. OFFERS LARGE CARPETED BASEMENT W/SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA W/WASHER & DRYER AND LOADS OF STORAGE. LOVELY KITCHEN, UPDATED CABINETS, REFRIG. RANGE & BUILT IN DISHWASHER. DOOR-WALL LEADING TO PATIO.

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23745 Rein
23745 Rein Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
23745 Rein Available 06/13/20 Cut 3 bedroom bungalow W/ appliances included Section 8 Accepted - Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with good space for the family. Large yard and shed. Great location. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. (RLNE5842482)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8684 Republic Ave
8684 Republic Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 car detached garage. All appliances included. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee. Will go fast! Call now to schedule a showing. Accepts Section 8.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20781 15 Mile Rd
20781 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom home for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout. $3,125.00 will get you moved in. ($1875.00 security deposit + $1,250.00 first months rent ) Qualifications: Must have take home income of $3750.

June 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sterling Heights rents increased slightly over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sterling Heights, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Sterling Heights.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

