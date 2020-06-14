207 Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI with hardwood floors
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 44
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 27
Sterling Heights, Michigan: friendly suburban city and home of Sterlingfest, a premier jazz and art fair.
Sterling Heights, Michigan is Detroit’s second largest suburb and Michigan’s fourth largest city. This is a 36 square mile suburb. Face the prospect of looking for your new crib with excitement, and you’ll find that this city has what it takes for you to call it home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sterling Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.