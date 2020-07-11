Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14163 Ivanhoe Dr Apt 201
14163 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, gorgeous new flooring in most of unit. Fresh paint. All appliances. Private laundry room in basement. Lower unit 201 with 2 full baths, walk in closet, doorwall to balcony, formal dining area, central air and more. 14163 Ivanhoe.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14186 Red Pine Dr
14186 Red Pine Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Gorgeous corner lot colonial with side turned garage. Hardwood floors in the entry, 1/2 bath, kitchen & eating areas. Gas fireplace in the family room. Doorwall off the eating area leading to patio and fenced yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13556 Woodland Ct
13556 Woodland Court, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2800 sqft
Newer Colonial Home with Utica Schools Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial located on a cul de sac. Upgrades include master suite with huge wic, his and her sinks, seperate shower and jacuzzi tub.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8564 HAMPSHIRE Drive
8564 Hampshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1321 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN CONDO! 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, MOVE RIGHT IN CONDITION. LEASE INCLUDES WATER AND HEAT. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE: U3. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, FIRST MONTH RENT, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
39030 PINEBROOK Drive
39030 Pinebrook Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
For Lease - SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom QUADLEVEL! 2 Full Baths! Spacious Living Rm and Huge Family Rm with Natural FIREPLACE. All Newer Windows. Newer Furnace & Central Air. FINISHED BASEMENT. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer included.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12060 15 MILE Road
12060 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
963 sqft
Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5371 PINE AIRES Drive
5371 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor ranch condo located in the deep complex. Southern exposure with open view. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Cathedral ceiling and gas fire place in the Great room. Two large bedrooms each with walk in closet.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
5 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4847 Bayleaf Drive
4847 Bayleaf Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1917 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH IN NORTH STERLING HEIGHTS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING & FIREPLACE. NEWER WOOD FLOORS & CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
5942 sqft
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14474 SHADYWOOD Drive
14474 Shadywood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1711 sqft
YOU must see this beautiful condo located on desired area of Sterling Heights.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
35272 Vito Dr
35272 Vito Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 1, 2020 NO CATS Stunning 1700 sq ft Hatherly Village Great Room Ranch in Sterling Heights 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Great Room Master Suite has Full Bath and Doorwall leading to Deck 1st Floor

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
14265 Shadywood Drive
14265 Shadywood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1563 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Condo for Lease only, upper unit ranch floor plan (1,563 sq. ft.) is available for immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
14269 Shadywood Drive
14269 Shadywood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1558 sqft
Condo for Lease only, upper unit ranch floor plan (1,558 sq. ft.) and is available for occupancy on August 1st, 2020.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
14261 Shadywood Drive
14261 Shadywood Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1373 sqft
Condo for Lease only, 1st floor unit ranch (1,373 sq. ft.) and is available for occupancy on September 1st, 2020 (currently tenant occupied).
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Heights
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.

July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Sterling Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

