Last updated June 12 2020

85 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5560 Seabreeze Lane
5560 Seabreeze View Street, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Beautiful brick ranch condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage, and full partially finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5746 ACORN Lane
5746 Acorn Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit, Granite in Kitchen Includes all Appliances, New luxury vinyl planks flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
14231 Ivanhoe Dr Unit #6
14231 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
Come check out this completely up to date condo located in a desirable area. This whole building was built new in 2017. Up to date gorgeous 2nd floor Condo, large master bedroom with lots of closet space and full bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard
13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1525 sqft
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
17 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 16

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).

1 of 14

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2356 Orchard Crest St
2356 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Walk in to this beautiful and cozy two bedroom condo with a basement located in Shelby Township. Bright color wood flooring throughout home, easy for accessorizing.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15580 HUNTCLIFF DR
15580 Huntcliff Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom condo. Freshly painted in neutral/on trend colors. Beautiful granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new under mount sink and faucet. Designer touches throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
14188 Webster
14188 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Town Center of Shelby Township. Come and take a look at this nice apartment community. This floor plan is the Abby, and it offers you 2 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1,320 square feet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11
15 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 25

Last updated June 12
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
54320 East Annsbury Circle
54320 E Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Shelby Township 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo-Style Apartment, Garage & Pool - Annsbury North Place apartments of Shelby Township offers luxurious two and three bedroom apartment homes in a quiet neighborhood setting.

June 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sterling Heights rents increased slightly over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sterling Heights, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Sterling Heights.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

