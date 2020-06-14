67 Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3842 CHERRY CREEK Lane
3842 Cherry Creek Lane, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1574 sqft
Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In The Preserves of Sterling Heights!! Utica Schools, Perfect Location, and The Space You've Needed, Boasting a Wonderful 1600 sqft.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4368 Berkshire
4368 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
North Sterling Heights 2 bedroom Completely Updated Unit - Desirable 2 bedroom North Sterling Heights Condo near M-59 completely updated with granite counters, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Madison Heights
4 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
30389 BRADMORE Road
30389 Bradmore Road, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Don't Miss this Awesome 4 bedroom colonial with finished Lower level Full of EXTRAS! This home offers: Great rm w/hardwood floors, Kit w/granite counter tops & all appliances stay, all Lighting fixtures upgraded throughout, open Dining room

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
350 N Main Street
350 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
This is prime real estate WOW! Located in downtown Royal Oak, close to all of the action, this unit has recently been updated and is in pristine condition! Floor to ceiling windows and gorgeous views from the 8th floor private balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
48842 Hayes
48842 Hayes Rd, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,337
1146 sqft
Excellent exposure and visibility on heavily trafficked Hayes Road. Busy center with gas station, party store, Paulie's restaurant, learning center, hair salon and a variety of other retail/professional tenants.
Results within 10 miles of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
26 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
City Guide for Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, Michigan: friendly suburban city and home of Sterlingfest, a premier jazz and art fair.

Sterling Heights, Michigan is Detroit’s second largest suburb and Michigan’s fourth largest city. This is a 36 square mile suburb. Face the prospect of looking for your new crib with excitement, and you’ll find that this city has what it takes for you to call it home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sterling Heights, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sterling Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

