67 Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI with gym
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 47
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 13
Sterling Heights, Michigan: friendly suburban city and home of Sterlingfest, a premier jazz and art fair.
Sterling Heights, Michigan is Detroit’s second largest suburb and Michigan’s fourth largest city. This is a 36 square mile suburb. Face the prospect of looking for your new crib with excitement, and you’ll find that this city has what it takes for you to call it home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sterling Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.