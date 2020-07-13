Apartment List
/
MI
/
sterling heights
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM

188 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3816 Pokley Ct
3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.

1 of 90

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
14373 Kerner Dr
14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2302 sqft
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$744
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1769 Castleton Dr
1769 Castleton Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
1769 Castleton - Property Id: 136158 3 bedrooms 1 Bath (2 sinks) Open kitchen to Family Room and a separate Living Room. 2.5 Car Detached Garage, Finished Basement. Forced air heat and air conditioning.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nice Two(2) Bedroom Central Air Condo house
36431 Palamino Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1609 sqft
Nice Two (2) bedroom Central Air Condo House Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1531506)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
14070 Webster
14070 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP...EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, CHURCHES, PARKS, BIKING, ETC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
45517 Revere
45517 Revere Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP....EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, PARKS, BIKING, ETC. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45467 Sterritt Street
45467 Sterritt Street, Utica, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 1,728 SF house in Utica. Small Pet-Friendly - Spacious 1728 square foot home in Utica features 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage & 25' x 14' Family Room & 14' x 16' Living Room.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.

July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Sterling Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sterling Heights 1 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling Heights 3 BedroomsSterling Heights Accessible ApartmentsSterling Heights Apartments with Balcony
    Sterling Heights Apartments with GarageSterling Heights Apartments with GymSterling Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSterling Heights Apartments with ParkingSterling Heights Apartments with Pool
    Sterling Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerSterling Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsSterling Heights Furnished ApartmentsSterling Heights Pet Friendly PlacesSterling Heights Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
    Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
    Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor