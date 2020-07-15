Apartment List
116 Studio Apartments for rent in Sterling Heights, MI

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
42301 Mound
42301 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$10,000
4791 sqft
Custom Built office space - 4,800 sqft up & 4,800 sqft down. 10ft ceilings in lower level, elevator. 3,520 sqft finished upper with 6-8 treatment rooms, new x-ray equipment, reception area, private offices.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
39393 Van Dyke
39393 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$900
2360 sqft
Office space offering three units 900 sqft. $900.00 a month, 1200 sqft. $1100.00 a month, 1400 sqft. $1300.00 a month gross lease, furnish unit available. Tenant to pay electricity and gas. First-month FREE RENT!!!

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
43130 UTICA Road
43130 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,750
2360 sqft
Fully renovated building located in Sterling Heights on Utica and Van Dyke! Features 8 offices, a large conference room, an additional office with 4 cubicles, 2 baths, kitchen, and beautiful sitting area with a gas fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
13810 Lakeside Circle
13810 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,700
2480 sqft
Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
14800 19 Mile
14800 19 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office Space Or Retail Store Excellent Traffic Counts Ample Parking Great Opportunity to Create from a Pre-Construction Space Retail or Office use

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
34781 Ryan
34781 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,493
3213 sqft
Professional, quiet and privately located. Building has exceptional visibility with main road monument signage. New roof with multiple HVAC units. Abundant parking on 2 acre site, with close proximity to all freeways.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
35957 Mound
35957 Mound Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,800
3500 sqft
Excellent location Overhead Door Monument Signage

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
7333 Triangle
7333 Triangle Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,783
2270 sqft
New space available in Sterling Heights. Ideal for call center or sales office. 21 built in work stations with additional private offices, conference room, kitchenette and more. Nice finishes throughout. Private entry with private restrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3882 AUBURN Road
3882 Auburn Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$3,200
1115 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED-BUSY-IDEAL LOCATION-GREAT RATES!!! APPROVED FOR A RESTAURANT from TWP! Newly remodeled Auburn Ryan Plaza (center has fascia updated on whole frontage with newly resurfaced parking lot and landscape), Strip Mall with tenants like

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
46162 Van Dyke
46162 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,495
1547 sqft
Prime Van Dyke Frontage - Office or Retail Use Permitted - Great Location - Great Condition.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
14156 Lakeside
14156 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$750
532 sqft
BUSINESS SPACE AVAILABLE FOR YOUR NEW IDEAS OR ALREADY FORMED BUSINESS AND WANTING MORE SPACE AND/OR A BUSINESS STORE FRONT...IT'S HERE FOR YOU. RARE OPPORTUNITY, LIVE/WORKS WITH JUST THE BUSINESS AREA THIS TIME FOR LEASE....

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2891 E Maple
2891 East Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,993
1600 sqft
Great office/medical building with Maple Rd frontage. This space is new - build out required and is located on the 2nd floor. 2 first floor spaces: 1,200sqft and 825sqft could be combined to total 2,025sqft.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
45278-45338 Market Street
45278 Market St, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$3,616
2000 sqft
Join Lebanese Grill and Blo Salon. Excellent location, ample parking, great landlord.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3282 AUBURN ROAD
3282 Auburn Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,690
1537 sqft
PLEASE NOTE SEPTIC FIELD JUST REPLACE, OTHER UPDATES INCLUDE: FURNACE, ROOF SINGLES, CEMENT PARKING LOT AREA, CENTRAL AIR, SEVEN WINDOWS, INSULATION IN ATTIC, ELECTRIC & LIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS. CAMERA SECURITY SYSTEM, PAINTING & SIDING REPAIR.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
11179 Hall Road
11179 Hall Road, Utica, MI
Studio
$1,700
1700 sqft
Retail or Commercial use. Located on Hall Road with High Visibility and High Traffic Counts. Open floor plan with 10ft ceiling. Space has 8ft overhead door.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Fraser
34830 Utica
34830 Utica Road, Fraser, MI
Studio
$800
2900 sqft
2nd Floor Office Space For Lease - Located across from Meijer, 15 Mile & Utica Rd. Great location with excellent exposure. Gross Lease Rate + utilities. Space is spotless (won't find a cleaner building!). Immediate Possession

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
42500-42524 Hayes
42500 Hayes Rd, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$4,745
2850 sqft
Premier Park in Macomb County Flexible Floorplans Ample Parking Professionally Managed

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
15760 19 Mile
15760 19 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$895
1265 sqft
Two private offices, open work area, kitchenette and private bath. Introductory rate of $895/mo. Office space near Henry Ford Macomb Hospital. Minutes to M-59, Hayes, Garfield. Excellent Landlord!

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
16010 19 Mile
16010 19 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$8,166
3910 sqft
Office Space - General or Medical Use Possible Great Location across from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and minutes away from Hall Road. Well maintained building. Open layout with windows. Immediate Occupancy!

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
15535 15 Mile
15535 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,957
2218 sqft
Excellent location in the Hollywood Plaza - 15 and and Utica Rd next to Henry Ford and Green Lantern Rest.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
45305 MARKET STREET
45305 Market Street, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,500
2019 sqft
WHAT A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY!!!1ST CLASS HAIR SALON/SPA FULL SERVICE...GREAT DESIGN,ALMOST ALL THE FIXTURES REMAIN.OWNER WILL CONSIDER HELPING WITH ANY IMPROVEMENTS IF NEEDED.YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LOCATION.

July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Sterling Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

